September came suddenly. After a week in San Antonio enduring brutally hot 99-degree days, I land back in Columbia to find that Missouri has blessedly slipped into another season. The air-conditioning is off. Windows and doors open. Rain returned and gray replaced blue over the Labor Day weekend. Two meadows to the east, our neighbor Bobby Glascock tests the turn signals on his magic yellow school bus in the dark, and departs before dawn to pick up children along his bus route. School is back in session and it feels as if summer is fast slipping away.

When I talk to my friend Marjo who loves country life and gardens, she asks me to describe September. I’ve been away numerous times this summer and am eager myself to take a walk around our meadow and gardens. Late in June, I finally planted packets of wildflowers, zinnias and cosmos in a long raised bed that once was a strawberry patch. I watered it when there were no rains, and then left it to get growing on its own. Life got in the way. There were trips to visit and support family in San Antonio. The wildflower bed had to carry on without me.

The zinnias and cosmos are now tall as miniature sunflowers that I planted with the wildflower mix. It is the bright colored cutting garden I’d hoped for, and so I cut a bouquet for the dinner table and tuck a few brilliant purple and pink zinnias in a small vase for the Thai spirit house in the shade garden. Along the flagstone pathway to the spirit house, I note that the blackberry lilies have gone to seed—their pods wide open and full of blackberry-like seed clusters. I make a mental note to gather them up and store them to plant in new areas of the garden.

Wonder of wonders is this year’s pear crop. For the past few years, I’ve had a running battle with our resident squirrels over the Bartlett pears in our orchard. Seems they love pears as much as I do. I’ve constructed scarecrows and hung pizza pie plates on strings to create a cacophony of banging and clattering sounds to scare them away, but to no avail. This August, for some reason Kit and I have not figured out, the families of squirrels have gone elsewhere. The ones that remain are busy collecting black walnuts and stashing them away for the winter.

The result is I don’t have big fat green walnuts piling up on the lawn to twist an ankle on and, the pear tree is groaning with an abundance of plump, green-with-a-blush pears. The air feels cool and the squirrels and birds sense that something has changed. No time to waste. It’s time to gather nuts for the winter and that means more pears for us to harvest.

At the Beckmeyer Vineyard in Hartsburg, an acre of white Traminette grapes ripened on vines grown from rootstock the family purchased in 2007 from a vineyard in Geneva, New York. This varietal is a Gewurtztraminer grape hybrid from Alsace and Germany, crisp and spicy—perfect for Asian fare and sausages. Justin Belew—the Beckmeyer’s grandson who tends this part of the family’s vineyard—organized FFA volunteers and neighbors to help pick the ripe grapes Labor Day Monday. A lunch of grilled brats, burgers and homemade pie were awaited all who volunteered their labors that morning.

September is once again One Read time for our community. A month-long events guide for the 2019 selection, “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder, can be found inside the Daniel Boone Library’s September-November publication. Kit and I will lead a discussion of this fascinating book Tuesday, September 10 at 7 p.m. at Ashland’s Southern Boone Library. Check the One Read guide for dates and times of additional discussions led by Mayor Brian Treece, Steve Weinberg, David Lile and Lisa Groshong. The book’s author will speak at 7 p.m. at Columbia College in Launer Auditorium on September 24.

Suddenly, September is in the air. It’s time to cut zinnias, read up a storm, harvest grapes, pick pears and welcome the arrival of fall on the annual calendar.

Cathy Salter is a geographer and columnist who lives with her husband, Kit, in southern Boone County at a place they call Boomerang Creek.