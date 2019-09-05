WHAT: City Theatre of Independence presents “Barefoot in the Park,” a long-running Tony-nominated romantic comedy by Neil Simon (1963), directed by Lynnae Andersen and assisted by Jennifer Lawson and produced by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

WHERE: Powerhouse Theatre at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., Independence (corner of Truman and Noland roads).

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and Sept. 13-14; 2 p.m. Sept. 15.

HOW MUCH: Tickets are $15 and $13 for seniors and students. Dinner theatre tickets for Saturday are $30. Call 816-325-7367 for reservations.

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a straight-as-an-arrow lawyer and she’s a free spirit always looking for the latest kick. Their new fifth-floor apartment in New York's Greenwich Village is her most recent find – too expensive with bad plumbing and in need of a paint job. After a six-day honeymoon, they get a surprise visit from Corie’s loopy mother and decide to play matchmaker during a dinner with their upstairs neighbor, Velasco, where everything that can go wrong, does. Paul just doesn’t understand Corie, as she sees it. He’s too staid, too boring, and she just wants him to be a little more spontaneous. Running “barefoot in the park” would be a start. (from samuelfrench.com)

CAST

Character: actor

Corie Bratter: Michelle Boyer

Paul Bratter: Ryan Fleming

Ethel, Corie's mother: Lynnae Andersen

Victor Velasco: Joe Caronia

Telephone repairman: Steven Rice

Delivery man: Jeremy Walter

– Compiled by Mike Genet