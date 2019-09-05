Jerry Glen Gray, a lifelong resident of Neosho, MO passed away peacefully at his home on
September 2, 2019 after a hard-fought battle with throat cancer. He was 85 years of age. Jerry
was born in Neosho on October 18, 1933. His parents were Claude F. Gray and Bessie M. Allen.
After graduating from Neosho High School in 1951, he attended Joplin Junior College, studying
Liberal Arts. He was a veteran of the United States Navy during the Korean conflict, serving as a
dental technician stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. Still quite young, he married Peggy
Moore and to this brief union, they had two daughters, Deborah and Tamara. He remarried in
the early 1960s to Rochelle Crosslin, and they had two sons, Christopher and James. Jerry
worked as a lab tech for Rocketdyne and Teledyne and held several positions in the local
manufacturing industry. He used his talents in carpentry and painting on numerous projects in
the area. Jerry was an excellent carpenter, a talented painter and artist, enthusiastic
outdoorsman, hearty bicyclist, environmentalist, community servant, a friend to everyone he
ever met, and a wealth of historical knowledge of local places, families, and events. He loved
his four siblings, Gene, Barbara, Sue, and Don very much and kept their pictures throughout his
home. Survivors include his big brother, Gene Allen of Oklahoma City, OK; his four children and
their spouses, Chris and Becky Gray of Neosho, James (Tony) and Connie Gray of Biloxi, MS,
Deborah Ryde of Nicholasville, KY, and Tamara Ubach and husband, Jose of Lancaster, KY;
fifteen grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; and numerous
friends. Jerry will be sorely missed, fondly remembered, and forever loved by all the friends
and family his long and adventurous life touched.
A remembrance gathering and service has been scheduled on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at
10:00 am at the Northwood Arts and Event located at 115 North Wood Street in Neosho.
Military honors and dedication of his remains has been scheduled that afternoon at 3:00 pm to
take place at the Spanish Fort Cemetery, located on County Road 2155 in Lawrence County,
near Hoberg, MO. Donations for the continued upkeep of the cemetery may be addressed to
Chris Gray, 721 S. Lincoln St.; Neosho, MO 64850. Flowers are also appreciated.