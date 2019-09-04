The Boonville Community Foundation is looking for local not-for-profits to apply for grants to fund projects that will benefit Boonville residents.

Since 2015, the foundation has been giving grants of up to $2,500 to local groups, including the David Barton PTA to pay for playground equipment, and Neighbors Helping Neighbors to put in solar panels, said Laura Wax, who serves on the foundation’s board of directors.

Applications for this year’s round of funding are due Sept. 13 and can be made at the Community Foundation’s website. Applicants have to be a Boonville non-profit, school, government or civic group to apply, and applications can be for up to $2,500.

Wax didn’t know the exact amount the foundation will be granting out this year, but it’s generally between $12,000 and $15,000, she said. Applications tend to range from $500 to the maximum $2,500, she said.

In 2018, the foundation awarded grants to Boonslick Master Gardners, Boonville Senior Center, David Barton Elementary, David Barton PTA, Hannah Cole Chapter DAR, Harvest House, Neighbors Helping Neighbors, Riley Equine Center, Total Recovery Substance Abuse Program, and Valley Hope.

The grants are funded out of the foundation’s Legacy Fund, it’s largest fund that operates like a general fund, Wax said. The foundation also has funds for specific projects, like the Katy bridge over the Missouri River and the new Boonville Animal Shelter. Donations to those specific funds go to those specific projects and are separate from the grant process.

Wax encouraged anyone with a local non-profit and a project in mind to apply for a grant. A group of five board members will form a selection committee to review applications and recommend which applications the board should fund, Wax said. The full board will decide to whom it will give grants.