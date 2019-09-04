City crews are clearing out the inside of K Barracks to prepare to demolish the building some time in mid-October.

The crews will be putting up fencing around the L-shaped building as they clear out things like cabinets that are left in the building before it’s demolished, Assistant City Administrator Kate Fjell said.

Rubble from the building will be used as fill to help build a parking lot behind the Library Learning Center, which the Boonville branch of Boonslick Regional Library plans to move into as part of a $6 million renovation of the Kemper Campus funded by a temporary sales tax voters approved in August.

The city has been planning to demolish the former dormitory for Kemper Military Academy for years. It bought the building in 2003 after the academy closed, and used an EPA grant to have asbestos removed so it could be demolished.