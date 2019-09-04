Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F arrested 47 people for driving while intoxicated and 17 for boating while intoxicated during its 18-day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled over Campaign.”

Troop F, which covers 13 counties in central Missouri, including Cooper, Howard, Boone and Audrain, started the campaign on Aug. 16, and it ended Monday.

Troopers conducted saturation patrols in Boone, Camden and Cole counties over the three weekends. Those patrols resulted in 119 traffic stops, netting 6 arrests for DWI, 3 arrests for misdemeanor drug violations and 4 arrests for outstanding misdemeanor warrants, according to a news release from the patrol.

Over one-third of the DWI arrests during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign came during Labor Day weekend. Troop F reported 17 DWI arrests from 6 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. Of the 17 boating-while-intoxicated arrests Troop F made during the campaign, 7 were from labor day weekend.