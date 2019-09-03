It’s no secret that the Columbia Hickman softball team has high expectations this season.

With eight starters back from last year’s team, which finished 18-8 overall, the Lady Kewpies have set their sights even higher this season under head coach Courtney Haskell, who is entering her 16th season at the helm.

In a game Tuesday night at Rolling Hills park in Boonville, Hickman did a little bit of everything with great pitching, timely hitting and excellent defense in a 17-5 win over the Lady Pirates.

Prior to the game, a ceremony was held for the late Bud Jones. The mid-Missouri Umpire Association honored the family of Bud Jones with a memorial bench in his name. The bench will be placed at Rolling Hills park with a nameplate to be attached.

Haskell said she was honored to be part of Bud Jones’ ceremony. “He did a lot of our games and I just want to say I thought it was a really nice ceremony.”

Haskell also liked what she saw on the field from the Lady Kewpies. All nine players had at least one hit in the game and five had two hits each.

Hickman, 2-2 on the season, scored in every inning but the second and had eight batters reach in the first, nine in the third, eight in the fourth and nine in the fifth.

Haskell said that not only does she have high expectations this season, but the kids have high expectations of themselves.

“I think they all work really well together,” Haskell said. “They have each other’s back and they know if one person is struggling on the night-the rest of the team is going to have their back. But I thought our kids ran hard out of the box, turned a lot of maybe hits or errors into a single.”

With nine seniors on the team this season, Haskell said if you are looking at talent level the Lady Kewpies should be in every ballgame. Haskell said that the players have a feeling and aura about them.

Hickman senior pitcher Abby Hurtado, a four-year starter for the Lady Kewpies, also feels like this team works well together. As the winning pitcher in the game, Hurtado, who was 12-6 last year with an ERA of 2.72, said this team works really well together and have been doing it since they were little.

“Right now we are taking it one game at a time because we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Hurtado said. “I feel like I have gotten stronger and that helps. I also feel like I have a good team behind me on defense and I have confidence in them.”

While the defense was flawless behind Hurtado, the offense was also opportunistic. Hurtado went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. Zoe Derboven, Brooke Green, Elise Kendrick and Avery Throckmorton also had two hits.

For Boonville, which had just five hits in the game, Emma West went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Brooke Eichelberger and Kourtney Kendrick each doubled while Bryanna Jones and Rachel Massa each singled. Kendrick also drove in two runs.

West also took the loss by giving up eight runs on seven hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings. Freshman Abby Pulliam pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief and allowed nine runs on seven hits and four walks.

Boonville coach Christie Zoeller said the team had too many mental errors.

“We should have played with them a lot better than we did,” Zoeller said. “We were just not here mentally tonight; we let the heat get to us. I feel like we should be playing ball right now with not as many errors. It’s killing us. I am still optimistic but you would love to see those fly balls caught, those ground balls stopped and throws made because that’s the fundamentals that we have been working on.”

Boonville senior Bryanna Jones said the team made a lot of errors that shouldn’t have been made. “We should also be hitting the ball and we didn’t. At the end of the game we came out hitting the ball and scored some runs, but by then it was too late.”

Hickman’s motto for the season said it all Tuesday night: “Love the game”. That love was on display against Boonville as the Kewpies scored early— and often— for the win.