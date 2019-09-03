The Tribune and the 12 other daily and weekly GateHouse Media newspapers in Missouri have new newsroom leadership.

Jim Van Nostrand, previously editor of the Daily Astorian in Astoria, Oregon, started Tuesday as the new state editor for GateHouse in Missouri.

Van Nostrand assumes the duties performed by Charles Westmoreland, who was regional editor for central and northeast Missouri until his departure in late June.

In his new job, Van Nostrand will be headquartered in Columbia in the offices of the Tribune, but he will be involved in setting a plan for coverage across the entire state, regional publisher Terri Leifeste said.

“We’re glad he’s here,” Leifeste said. “He has a lot of experience and we think he will be a good fit for this position.”

Van Nostrand is a veteran of the U.S. Army, where he rose to the rank of captain in a career in active and reserve duty from 1981 to 1995. His newspaper career began in 1986 at the Skamania County Pioneer in Stevenson, Washington, and his next job was at the Lebanon Express in Lebanon, Oregon, where he worked 19 months before taking a position at the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader in Wilkes-Barre Pennsylvania.

During almost 10 years at the Times Leader, Van Nostrand worked as a reporter and editor before leading the creation of the Times Leaders’ online presence from 1995 to 1999.

Van Nostrand joined Knight-Ridder in 1999 as senior editor of Knight Ridder Digital, where he supervised the distribution of news to 28 newspaper websites. In July 2006, he became web editor of McClatchy’s Washington, D.C., bureau, creating a website featuring the work of the bureau’s journalists and the chain’s foreign correspondents.

“I am really glad for the opportunity to lead the Columbia Daily Tribune and GateHouse’s other papers in Missouri,” Van Nostrand said. “I want to work with the great staff to produce great newspapers.”

He has also been a mentor to young journalists, teaching a course in digital storytelling as an adjunct professor at American University in Washington.

Van Nostrand has won several prestigious awards, including a share of the 2006 Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for online coverage of Hurricane Katrina by the Biloxi Sun Herald and Knight Ridder Digital and a Newspaper Association of America award in 2005 for a multimedia account of 11 Marines and a Navy Corpsman killed in an ambush in Iraq.