Liz Davis didn’t like history when she was in school. Now she’s publishing a history book.

She’s come around to the subject over more than a decade writing “Historically Yours” columns for the Boonville Daily News and other newspapers in Missouri. She’s compiled a year of columns into “Historically Yours: Missouri 1821-2021,” which she will start selling copies of in September.

“I'm going to confess to all the world that I hated history in school,” Davis said. “Saw no use for it, couldn't wait to get out of school and get away from it.”

She wanted to get into writing, and writing non-fiction history columns looked like a good way to get her writing published, she said. Looking deeper into history, Davis found a use for it.

“If you don't know where you've been, it's hard to tell where you are,” she said.

When Davis started writing columns for the Daily News, she focused on Civil War history and found plenty to write about in Boonville and Cooper County. After a few years, Davis expanded to U.S. history, but quickly switched to local history in Cooper County.

Davis looks through history books, old records at City Hall, the Friends of Historic Boonville and archives of the Daily News to source her columns, she said.

“I know quite a bit about stuff around town now,” she said.

Sometimes, Davis starts her research already knowing what she wants to write a column about. Other times, she just flips through history books until she finds an interesting topic, or she finds something while researching one topic that leads her down a different road, she said.

Last year, Davis decided she wanted to syndicate her column so it would appear in more papers. With the bicentennial of Missouri coming up in 2021, Davis found a hook to start writing about the history of the entire state and make her columns relevant for more people. Her columns now run in several papers in Missouri, including the Mexico Ledger, Moberly Monitor-Index and Hannibal Courier-Post.

Recently, a woman who reads her columns in the Mexico Ledger emailed Davis asking if they were compiled in a book. Davis decided that was a good idea, and emailed back saying they would be in a book soon.

She took her last year’s worth of columns on her computer and formatted them into a book. It was too small to be considered by a traditional publisher, so she took the manuscript to Copies, Etc. on Main Street and published it herself.

The book is marked “Volume 1” for a reason. Davis plans to keep writing about Missouri history leading up to the bicentennial, so she should have two more years of columns to compile into two more volumes.

Copies of the book are $10, and they’ll be available at the Friends of Historic Boonville office at the old Cooper County Jail, Davis said. They may be available at other places in town later on, she said.

