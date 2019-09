A main stage crowd that overflowed the city parking lot watched Wynonna and The Big Noise perform Friday night at Independence's Santa-Cali-Gon Days Festival. Saturday's entertainment featured Whitey Morgan and the 78's on the main stage. Festival crowds, which organizers have estimated in past years at about 300,000 over the weekend, had rain-free weather without blazing temperatures this year. [Mike Genet/The Examiner]