The Courier-Post will highlight an area football player to watch this upcoming season with kickoff rapidly approaching.

Daylan Reading

School: Hannibal

Year: Junior

Position: Running back/linebacker

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

The stats: Totaled 550 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 92 carries.

Why watch: Reading gives the Pirates a 1-2 punch out of the backfield alongside Damien French. Reading showed his abilities to find the end zone as his 14 touchdowns were second behind French last season. The duo may be one of the best combos in the area.