A Springfield man was seriously hurt after his motorcycle crashed into the back of a car on Highway 5, between Bunceton and Boonville on Wednesday evening.

Bruce Fagerstrom, 65, of Urbandale, Iowa, was driving a car north on Highway 5, about a quarter-mile north of Mile Corner Road, with Glen Hickey, 51, of Springfield, following on his motorcycle..

Fagerstrom stopped for a pedestrian on the highway just before 5 p.m. Hickey lost control of his motorcycle while slowing down, and crashed into the back of Fagerstrom’s car. Hickey was thrown from the motorcycle and was airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia to be treated for serious injuries, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.