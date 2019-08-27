Critical violations during recent restaurant inspections by the city of Independence. Critical violations involve factors that can directly lead to foodborne illness.

Cosentino’s Sunfresh, 18001 E. U.S. 24, inspected July 19.

• Sanitization of equipment and utensils. Sanitized water not available at bakery.

Dr. Pikl’s, 16606 E. U.S. 24, inspected July 19. No critical violations.

Independence Events Center/Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected July 19. No critical violations.

Corner Cafe, 4215 S. Little Blue Parkway, inspected July 23.

• Kitchen staff was noted not washing hands at proper times. Attempting to put on gloves without first washing his hands. This is a continual problem at this facility.

BD’s Mongolian BBQ, 19750 E. Valley View Parkway, inspected July 25.

• Inadequate sanitizing solution noted in dishwasher. Employee checked and dispenser was empty.

• Shelf-holding wait trays and trays themselves in the wait station noted not being kept clean.

Carrabba’s, 19900 Valley View Parkway, inspected July 26.

• Plumbing system shall be repaired and maintained in good repair. Pipe beneath spray section of dish machine found to be broken.

Hereford House, 19721 E. Jackson Drive, inspected July 26. No critical violations.

Panda Express, 18813 E. 39th St., inspected July 29. No critical violations.

Cathay Express, 15411 E. U.S. 24, inspected July 31. No critical violations.

Mr. Goodcents Subs and Pasta, 17003 E. U.S. 24, inspected July 31. No critical violations.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3738 S. Noland Road, inspected Aug. 1.

• Kitchen staff was noted not washing hands at proper times. Cook was observed just rinsing his hands under running water without soap. He was corrected immediately and washed his hands correctly.

• Utensils were stored with the food-contact surface exposed instead of the handles.

• Sink was used for purpose other than hand washing. Observed the cook rinse off a chicken breast in the hand sink.

Royal Biscuit, 600 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 1. No critical violations.

Los Compas Mexican Restaurant, 18011 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 2. No critical violations.

Maywood Terrace Living Center, 10300 E. Truman Road, inspected Aug. 2.

• inadequate sanitizing solution noted in dishwasher.

QuikTrip, 19010 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 2. No critical violations.

Rosewood Health and Rehab Center, 1515 W. White Oak, inspected Aug. 5. No critical violations.

China Wok, 17911 E. U.S. 24, inspected Aug. 6. No critical violations.