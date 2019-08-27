Arneta “Marie” Marshall, Granby, MO entered into rest August 23, 2019 at the age of 76 years, six month, and 29 days. She was born January 25, 1943 in Ballard, MO to Loyed W. and Wilma (Finkland) Hedges. Marie was a beautician, then later was a gas station owner/operator. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, country living, and watching over wide, open places. Marie and Max Marshall were married in October 1970; he preceded her in death on February 18, 2002. Marie is survived by two children, Marie Wyly and husband, Jon of Platte City, MO, and Rusty Smith of Joplin, MO; two brothers, Darell Hedges of Granby, MO, and Loyed A. Hedges of Des Moines, IA; two sisters, Evelyn Peak of Girard, KS, and Marcile Addington of Lexington, MO; three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Max, she is preceded in death by her parents; one son, Terry Smith; and one brother, William Hedges.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Clark Funeral Home, Granby Chapel, Granby, MO. Inurnment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Granby, MO.

Memorial contributions to honor Marie may be made to Joplin Humane Society, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 26, Granby, MO 64844.