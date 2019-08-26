The Mexico Jaycees each year spend around six months preparing for an event that draws upward of 4,000 people to Mexico — the Soybean Festival.

This year's festival included seven entertainers, a cornhole tournament and the Brick City Bad Boys Car and Bike Show. Carnival rides and games also were available for families.

"The Soybean Festival is a way for our community to give back to our farmers. That's one thing our organization does," Jaycees President Josh Frantz said.

Funds and proceeds from this year's festival contribute to scholarships between $1,500 and $2,000 that the Jaycees provide to high school students throughout the year.

Graf and Sons is one of the festival's biggest supporters. The company provided the festival stage for entertainers and the beer served in the beer garden. The city supports the festival’s advertising through tourism tax funds.

"We get between 2,000-4,000 people. It depends on the weather, football games," Frantz said.

The weekend’s weather was favorable for the festival with temperatures in the low 80s. Temperatures for Saturday morning's parade were in the mid-70s. It featured local organizations, agricultural and otherwise, farm implements from Sydenstricker and Ennis Implements and a variety of tractors from yesterday and today driven by area farmers and their family members.

A cornhole tournament was held later Saturday, which usually gets between 15-20 entrants, Frantz said. It was the tournament's third year.

"We had really good bands, a good beer garden, the whole atmosphere," he said.

