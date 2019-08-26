Press release for August 25, 2019

01:19 a.m., Officers called to a noise complaint in the 400 block of Webster Street. The resident was advised of the complaint and no further complaints were received.

3:27 a.m., Officers received a call from suicide prevention hotline regarding a named resident needing assistance. Investigation revealed subject who called hotline were not who they said they were, and proper person was located at 3:58 a.m. and taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

4:03 a.m., Officers called to the area of the 1300 block of Calhoun Street for a suspicious person. No suspicious person was located.

8:46 a.m., Officer called to Gravesville Park for a property damage report. Officer advised damage was a pre-existing incident.

9:06 a.m., Officer called to an animal complaint in the 2100 block of Ridgecrest. Officer spoke with the owner of the animals and advised of the complaint.

10:11 a.m., Officer called to a leaving the scene accident in the business parking lot in the 600 block of West Business 36. Investigation continues.

11:54 a.m., Officer called to the 300 block of East Bridge to a report of theft.

12:37 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Jackson Street. The driver was cited for failing to register a motor vehicle.

2:14 p.m., Officer received a complaint of a motorist driving in a careless manner in the 600 block of Samuel. Officer located the motorist and observed no violations, and advised motorist of the complaints.

2:29 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check in the 800 block of Broadway after family member could not reach subject by phone. Contact was made with the subject and it was discovered the phone line

was down. Officer assisted by resetting the phone line.

2:57 p.m., Officer conducted a well-being check on a subject in the 1000 block of Graves. The subject was found to be fine and refused further assistance with housing.

7:58 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of South Washington Street. The driver was cited for no insurance and issued a warning for expired registration.

8:25 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of North Washington Street. Officer requested Livingston County Deputy and K9 Zaki to the scene, where K9 Zaki alerted to narcotics in the vehicle and

the subsequent search yielded a small quantity of methamphetamine and methamphetamine paraphernalia. The driver was arrested, cited, and released, pending lab results.

9:56 p.m., Officer called to the 1000 block of Walnut for suspicious activity. No suspicious activity was observed.

On Aug. 25, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 61 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 24, 2019

1:55 a.m., Officers called to the area of Clay Street Park for a barking dog complaint. The owner had taken the animal inside.

3:01 a.m., Officers called to a residential burglary alarm in the 600 block of ElmDale. The residence was checked and found to be secure.

10:08 a.m., Officers called to a noise complaint in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. Residents were advised of the complaint and no further complaints were received.

11:11 a.m., Subject turned themselves into the police department on a Livingston County Warrant for failing to appear on a speeding charge. The subject posted the required bond and was released pending a future court appearance.

2:43 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check of a subject in the 900 block of Elm after a family member was unable to make contact. Contact was made with the subject and the message was relayed to contact the family member.

3:09 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 500 block of Park Lane. The driver was cited for failing to register a motor vehicle.

3:23 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop at Morningside and Lakeview. The driver was issued a warning for improper display of license plates.

3:46 p.m., Officer called to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane for suspicious activity. No suspicious activity was observed.

6:40 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 3000 block of Commanche. The resident was found to be safe.

6:49 p.m., Officers called to a report of harassment in a business parking lot in the 1200 block of North Washington Street.

8:32 p.m., Officers called to the 1500 block of Calhoun for a report of juvenile running out into the roadway in front of traffic. Officers did not locate any juveniles in the area.

9:20 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for expired registration.

9:22 p.m., Officer called to a business in the 500 block of East Business 36 regarding an unwanted person on the premises. The person was located on a different business property in the area and advised

not to return to the other business.

9:46 p.m., Officer called to a business in the 1000 block of South Washington Street for a check the well-being of a customer. The customer was suffering from a pre-diagnosed illness and was waiting for a family member to arrive to assist.

9:54 p.m., Officer received a report of vehicle being driven in a careless manner in the 1000 block of North Washington Street. Officer conducted traffic surveillance and did not observe any careless drivers.

11:19 p.m., Officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1800 block of North Washington Street. The driver was issued a warning for speeding.

11:29 p.m., Officer received a report of a possible drunk driver traveling southbound on Washington Street near Business 36. Officer located the vehicle and its driver and determined the driver to not be

intoxicated.

11:33 p.m., Officers called to a fight in progress at a business in the 400 block of Locust Street. Bartender advised one unknown underage female struck another female customer and then left the scene. The victim advised she did not wish to pursue charges and the bartender advised there was no property damage to business and was reporting as a mandatory requirement for liquor license.

On Aug. 24, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 63 calls for service.