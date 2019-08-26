Several inches of rain fell on Boonville over a few hours Sunday afternoon and evening, causing flash flooding and some road closures overnight and early Monday morning.

Water ran over Highway 87 near the Hail Ridge golf course around 6 p.m. Water also rushed down Main Street near Murphy’s Oil and some mud slid onto Main Street near South Street, said Assistant City Administrator Kate Fjell.

City streets were cleared by mid-morning Monday. Boonville schools ran buses on snow routes in the morning to avoid flooded low-water crossings. The district planned to run snow routes again in the afternoon as the county repairs roads and culverts, the district announced on Facebook.

John Fortman, deputy director of Cooper County EMA, was in Wooldridge on Monday morning showing FEMA representatives damage summer flooding caused to roads and bridges as the county seeks federal assistance for repairs. The Petite Saline Creek expanded out of its banks in that area but not near the houses in Wooldridge, Fortman said around 10 a.m. Since the creek is emptying into the Missouri River, it should drop quickly and be ready to handle more rain forecast for Monday evening, he said.

Fortman was unable to check many roads other than the ones they were showing FEMA on Monday, but there were several county roads under water for a short time during the heavy rain on Sunday, especially hilly back roads.

The Missouri Department of Transportation closed Route U over the Petite Saline Creek, south of Boonville, for a short time on Monday morning with water covering the road. It announced the closure around 7 a.m. and announced the road reopened around 8 a.m. Crews monitored the road Monday in case it had to be closed again, the department said on Twitter.

In Callaway County, flash flooding washed out a portion of Route K, east of Readsville and about 20 miles east of Fulton. A car drove into the washout early Monday morning, and a truck drove onto the car a few minutes later, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F reported on Twitter. Injuries from the crash weren’t life threatening, according to the patrol.

MODOT also said around 7 a.m. that Route 94 was closed at Logan Creek near Portland in Callaway County. The department’s traveler map did not say the road was still closed around 11 a.m.

The National Weather Service was forecasting more thunderstorms and up to an inch of rain for Boonville starting late Monday afternoon, with more rain possible in heavier thunderstorms.

The Missouri River gauge at Boonville had fallen below 21 feet, considered “minor” flood stage, on Sunday morning. It had risen back above 21 feet by Monday morning, and is forecasted to crest at 21.7 feet late Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.