Winter was rough on Main Street, and the potholes it left on the hill south of Bingham Road have been rough on drivers.

Main Street between Bingham Road and Poplar Street will be closed from about 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday as crews start making cuts in the concrete, the first step before they fill the potholes on the Main Street hill in a few weeks. Drivers can take Sixth Street from Poplar Street to Bingham Road to avoid the construction.

Crews will be working on the potholes in the Main-Bingham intersection, but they’ll leave enough of the road open to allow traffic to turn left onto Bingham from Main, or right onto Main from Bingham, Assistant City Administrator Kate Fjell said.

The section of road will close again on Sept. 10 so crews can finish the repairs. The city will release more information about that portion of the project later.