They came. They ate. They were conquered by a combination of hot peppers and Thomas Fitzler.

Fitzler took first place Saturday in the Community Roots Festival 2019 Ultimate Hot Pepper Eating Contest, barely breaking a sweat while his fellow competitors either decided they’d had too much, or their stomachs decided for them.

“It was definitely spicy,” Fitzler said afterward. “I just love peppers. We just eat them all of the time at our house.”

The event began with 10 challengers, including defending champion Brian Jeffries. Contestants were given a different kind of hot pepper for each round, needing to finish it within an allotted period of time.

They had a small cup of water and a paper bag at their disposal. They were free to drink all of the water in the cup each round, but they also had to eat the entire pepper – minus the stem. Any spitting – or worse – into the bag or the area around them earned a disqualification.

They were also free to call for a cup of milk, something that brought instant relief and an automatic ejection.

It seemed the contest could go deep into the night, as Fitzler, Alex Hammon, Randy “Tex” Glasscock and Adrian Thomason continued to chow down through a dozen or so rounds. Thomason appeared comfortable, but was the first of the final four to leave, saying his stomach was just too full to continue.

Fitzler, meanwhile, was a machine. The round would begin and whatever pepper was placed in front of him disappeared quickly in one bite.

His fellow competitors were grinding through the later rounds much more slowly, but staying in it until suddenly both their stomachs, well, forced the issue, leaving Fitzler as the last man standing.

Fitzler had never entered any kind of eating contest before. He prepared for the event by, of course, eating spicy pepper paste.

By the end of it, his biggest challenge was the abundance of peppers he was required to eat.

“The habaneros were definitely very spicy,” Fitzler said. “Eventually, just the volume of everything today was a lot. Even the jalapeños were spicy today.”

His step-mother made a lot of spicy foods while he was growing up, which he said is probably where he developed his taste for it. Nowadays, he and his wife make a no-bean chili that’s loaded up with jalapeños, ghost peppers and serrano peppers.

“It’s just delicious,” he said. “I love it.”

Still, Fitzler doesn’t like heat for heat’s sake.

“I don’t like stuff that’s just inherently spicy,” he said. “I like good flavor.

“I tried (Taco Bell’s) ghost pepper fries. They were OK. They were a little sweet, which was weird. It was OK.”