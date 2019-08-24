Columbia Public Schools is ready to move ahead on a new contract with the teachers' union after an impasse over the union's status was resolved in the courts.

Nickie Smith, school district human resources director and chief negotiator for the school board during collective bargaining negotiations, said Thursday that a meeting was planned with leaders of the Columbia Missouri National Education Association to discuss scheduling of a contract ratification vote and school board approval of a new contract.

The movement comes after Circuit Judge Jodie Asel issued a preliminary injunction in June ordering the school district to continue to recognize the union as the exclusive representative of teachers while a St. Louis lawsuit plays out. The injunction prevents the district from withdrawing its recognition of the union and ordered the district to bargain in good faith.

The injunction is to remain in place until either a final judgement or dissolution of the injunction in a St. Louis County lawsuit the Missouri National Education Association and others have filed to challenge a state law placing new requirements on public unions. Those include that they hold certification elections through the State Board of Mediation and recertification every three years.

Bargaining talks broke down over a school district demand that the contract include a provision stating that the district no longer would recognize the union after June 30 if it wasn't recertified under the challenged state law. The injunction in the St. Louis lawsuit prohibits the State Board of Mediation from conducting the elections.

The union sued the district and filed the motion for the preliminary injunction.

The Missouri National Education Association issued a news release stating that the union reached a tentative agreement with the board.

"CMNEA worked to protect educators' constitutional right to have their voice respected in the workplace," union president Kathy Steinhoff said in the news release. "Now we hope to move past this distraction and return our focus to what matters most - our students."

The school board discussed employee negotiations in closed session at its Aug. 12 meeting, but there was no vote taken, and there have been no public negotiations. Most issues were settled when contract negotiations broke down over the recognition issue.

The school board in April approved the teacher salary schedule negotiated in contract talks. It increased the base salary of teachers from $36,000 to $37,500. Steinhoff said Wednesday the salary schedule also was simplified, with a reduced number of columns, which was negotiated.

The proposed tentative agreement also includes school administration efforts to limit required teacher attendance at school meetings and events, Steinhoff said. There will be more opportunities for additional safety training. Additional teacher work time is built into the contract when school is not in session.

