Three people face felony drug delivery charges after driving away from a traffic stop in downtown Boonville.

Nathaniel Zettler, 36, Lakrista Bakert, 24, and Racheal Warren, 22, are all charged with felony drug delivery, a class C felony punishable by 3 to 10 years in prison. None of the three had been arrested as of Thursday afternoon.

Boonville Police officer Mike Wise stopped Zettler around 11 p.m. Aug. 17 after he turned onto High Street from Main Street without signaling, then drove on the wrong side of the road.

Zettler stopped after turning onto Sixth, then Morgan streets. He allegedly told Wise that he didn’t have his license and that he didn’t know where the insurance card was because the car wasn’t his, Wise wrote in a probable cause statement.

Bakert and Warren were sitting in the passenger and back seat of the car, respectively, during the stop, according to Wise. Each person in the car said they didn’t have an I.D. card, but all gave Wise their names, dates of birth and social security numbers, Wise wrote. Wise recognized Bakert from previous encounters, he wrote.

Dispatch told Wise the car’s license plate was reported stolen out of Columbia. Zettler drove off while Wise was standing at the driver’s side window, the officer wrote. Wise followed Zettler to the corner of Sixth and Locust streets, then shut off his lights because there was a lot of traffic, he wrote.

A few minutes later, police found the car in an abandoned parking lot farther south on Sixth Street. The car was empty with the doors open and keys in the ignition, Wise wrote.

A plastic bag inside an L&M Cigarette pack on the driver’s side dash contained 7 grams of methamphetamine. A backpack in the back seat contained three needles with methamphetamine residue and 26 small, plastic bags. Officers also found a plastic container with methamphetamine residue, Wise wrote.