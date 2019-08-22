Press release for Aug. 21, 2019

6:01 a.m., Business alarm in the 800 block of Washington Street.

6:02 a.m., Tree limb causing traffic hazard near Third and Washington Street. Contact was made with Street Department to remove it.

6:06 a.m., Vehicle got high-centered on Third Street railroad tracks after avoiding barricade where tracks had been repaired. Vehicle was towed from tracks and the driver issued a citation for failure to obey traffic control device.

7:12 a.m., Officer performed a well-being check on a subject in a vehicle at US 65 and 36, the subject was waiting on a wrecker.

10:47 a.m., Officer monitored traffic at US 36 and Mitchell Road for reported subject stated as westbound on US 36, driving all over the roadway. Determined that subject had already passed the city.

11:03 a.m., School Resource Officer checking on subject of truancy in the 1100 block of Bryan Street.

11:06 a.m., Officer out in the 1400 block of Bryan Street on an investigation.

11:19 a.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center to check on a subject of vehicle accident, the subject had been suspected of being involved in assault incident previously reported.

11:26 a.m., Subject at police department to speak with officer reference possible harassment.

11:39 a.m., Reported property damage to a window at Field School, the window was broken by unknown means.

12:00 p.m., Officers began an investigation of a sex offense involving a juvenile, investigation continuing….

12:12 p.m., Subject at police department to give statement reference to a continuing investigation.

12:15 p.m. Reported disturbance in the 900 block of Third Street. Determined to be subject trying to make contact with the resident who was reportedly asleep.

12:36 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Park Lane on a continuing investigation.

12:58 p.m., Officer at the police department with a subject in reference follow-up on animal neglect, the subject was cited to appear in court.

1:09 p.m., Subject in the police department in reference towed property reports, was determined to have occurred outside the city. They were advised to notify Livingston County Sheriff's Office.

1:49 p.m., School Resource Officer checking possible truancy situation in the 1100 block of Hillside Drive.

4:29 p.m., Officer received information on property that had been damaged at the old Jerry Litton Stadium.

4:40 p.m., Report of subject creating a disturbance at Field School. The suspect was identified and investigation into the incident is being done.

5:09 p.m. Reported suspicious acting subjects near Bryan and Washington Street. The subjects moved on upon officers arrival.

5:24 p.m., Same subjects from earlier entry that were acting suspiciously are now at Ryan Lane and Washington Street. They left upon officers arrival.

5:34 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject that was trying to locate a relative that had not been in contact with for some time. Contact information was provided to the officer in case the subject was located.

6:03 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Third Street, for a verbal argument. Officers located the subjects involved and made subjects aware that they needed to resolve the issues without yelling at each other. No arrests were made.

6:45 p.m., Suspicious acting subject in the 400 block of Williams Street. The subject was located and resides nearby.

6:59 p.m., Call from a person who was concerned that a young friend was going to harm themselves. Officers contacted the parent and they were taking the subject to Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

7:36 p.m., Officer out at residence in the 1400 block of Alexander to make contact with subject and set a meeting with Juvenile Officer.

7:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Green Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined that the involved female was the primary aggressor and was taken into custody, transported to the police department, processed and released.

9:11 p.m., Officer contacted in reference a reported trespassing incident in the 800 block of N. Washington Street. A suspect was provided and a report was taken.

9:34 p.m., Officer was contacted at the police department in reference to a continuing investigation into an incident of alleged child abandonment. The report is being further investigated to determine additional action.

On Aug. 21, the Chillicothe Police Department received 110 calls for service.