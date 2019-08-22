A Michigan fugitive was arrested in Kirksville after a tip from the U.S. Marshals Service.

A press release from the Adair County Sheriff’s Office states that Tristan J. Anthes, 23, was arrested by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Kirksville Police Department on Monday night.

The press release states the U.S. Marshals Service in St. Louis contacted the Adair County Sheriff’s Office for assistance in locating and arresting the suspect, wanted for alleged sex offenses in Michigan.

The suspect was arrested without incident and is being held at the Adair County Detention Center, awaiting arrangements for transport back to Michigan.

Anthes is charged with two counts of criminal sexual misconduct in the first degree out of Eaton County, Michigan.





