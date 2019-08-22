Aaron Cockrell of Mexico has been cancer free for 16 years.

He says this is because he started screenings at age 40, and his prostate cancer was detected in its early stages. He also laid out what his treatment process would be like, the recovery period and other details for his family.

He now tells his story to anyone who is curious or willing to listen. This is because he encourages all people, but especially men, to participate in early cancer screenings and to be open when talking about cancer. He doesn't want any person to feel alone in their fight.

"I caught cancer when I was 45 years old. I started taking the prostate screening at age 40," he said. "Being a black male, you're at a higher risk than a white male. Forty was a good number to start getting tested."

This is the fourth story in a series of interviews The Mexico Ledger is conducting with cancer fighters and survivors ahead of the Sept. 14 Audrain County Relay for Life. The relay will start at 4 p.m. Cockrell said he hopes to drop by the relay, but that is dependent on his work schedule. He works 12-hour shifts at the agricultural producer ADM, which processes ingredients used in food products, supplements and animal feed.

"If it coincides with me being off, I plan on going and walking in the relay," he said.

He has been at ADM for about 10 years. He previously worked for Hercules, a gunpowder manufacturer in Louisiana, Missouri, now known as Ashland Inc., when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Black men are nearly two times as likely to develop prostate cancer, as well as being twice as likely to die because of the cancer, according to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Prostate cancer screenings are done through a blood test that looks for elevated prostate-specific antigen or PSA. Men in their 40s should have a PSA result of less than 1, and anything above that could indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

So, with this knowledge about the increased risk, Cockrell started having yearly blood tests. His PSA levels started to increase a few years later. Doctors thought there might have been a risk he was developing cancer, but they could not be certain. "Some males have higher [PSA] levels and they still don't have cancer," he said.

His PSA levels continued to increase, and Cockrell was sent to a specialist for a biopsy. Biopsy results still didn't indicate cancer, but this doctor sought further testing that confirmed a cancer diagnosis.

"When [my doctor] called me, he said, 'You need to come back to my office and you might want to bring somebody with you,' so I knew the news wasn't good," he said.

Cockrell received the news with his dad, William, and soon after began thinking about how to tell the rest of his family. As he began considering the arrangements he should make for his death, his doctor told him that he was jumping the gun. Due to regular screenings, the cancer was caught at an early stage, so there was little to no chance it would kill him.

"When I went through [treatment] in February 2003, you had three choices. Nowadays you have four," he said.

So taking the three options — surgery, radioactive seed implants or chemotherapy and radiation — he went back to the rest of his family and laid out the entire treatment and recovery process. Cockrell opted for surgery to remove his prostate. Today, men also have the option of cryotherapy, which is less invasive and involves freezing and killing the prostate. "I figured if I had cancer in my body, I wanted all of it out," he said.

Prostatectomies in 2003 were a more invasive process than they are now, he said. The surgery lasted around seven hours. He also was on a no solid foods diet after the surgery because his colon was nicked, which required six months of recovery. Cockrell was single at the time, but his daughters, Summer and Erin, helped in his recovery as well as his son, Kellen. His children and even his grandchildren helped him increase walking distances as part of the recovery process. He remarried around two years ago, he said.

"I was there six days in the hospital and almost right at six months healing," Cockrell said.

He was living in Vandalia at the time and was eventually able to walk four blocks to his parents' house with his grandchildren.

"You never want to go through a fight with cancer by yourself. I strongly recommend that to anybody. It's hard to tell somebody, but you do not want to fight it by yourself," he said.

Cockrell still receives regular prostate cancer screenings. His PSA levels have been at zero for 16 years. He said he also has regular screenings for colon cancer, which also have been negative.

"Without that testing, I would have never known I have cancer," he said. "I strongly recommend to anybody, really everybody, especially older males and especially if you're a black American male. I really strongly suggest you go through PSA screening for prostate cancer."

One reason he encourages black men to get screened is because his father also was diagnosed with prostate cancer six months after his own diagnosis. He opted for the radioactive seed implants since he was in his 60s. His father is now 83.

An uncle also had prostate cancer, but it was caught later and he did not survive.

"The key to cancer is early detection. So if there is any kind of testing you can do for early detection, I advise it strongly," Cockrell said.

This means once a person finds out they have cancer, they should talk with their family to make decisions, he said. He also gives advice to other men who have received a cancer diagnosis, such as one of his bosses at ADM, who have asked him how he's found it so easy to talk about.

"Well, I didn't say it was easy, but once I found out I had [cancer], I did not want to go through this fight by myself. So, I involved my family because I knew I was going to need somebody to lean on, because I knew I was going to get weak," he said.

Family is Cockrell's support system, and it is with family that he spends most of his time. He'll often visit his brother, Troy, and he plans to attend Kansas City Chiefs games this year with his wife, Cleo, who has never gone to a game.

"I'm taking her to two games this year. One game, we're going for our anniversary weekend, and then the other I'm going to take [her], my daughter and my son-in-law, and my son's going," he said.

Cockrell also travels regularly, including his first-ever cruise last year.

"I did not think I would like all that water, but that boat was so big, you couldn't even tell you were on water, and I really enjoyed myself,” he said. “I'm not trying to rush my life away at 62. I'm looking forward, Lord willing, to staying healthy and enjoying retirement and my grandkids.”

Cockrell has nine grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, so far. His children and grandchildren are what keep Cockrell motivated and going, he said.

