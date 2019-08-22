Hundreds of drivers will park their Corvettes in Boonville on Tuesday morning, part of the Corvette Caravans making their way to the 25th anniversary celebration of the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The first Corvette Caravan passed through Boonville in 1994 on its way to the grand opening of the National Corvette Museum. They’ll be back again on Tuesday, as several branches of the caravan link up before beginning the next stretch of their journey.

Caravans from southern and central California will be stopping in Kansas City on Monday night, then moving on to Boonville to meet up with the Missouri-Kansas caravan. Drivers will meet up at the Rick Ball dealership, south of I-70 at the Main Street exit, from around 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, caravan captain for Kansas and Missouri Tom Mallory said. He guessed there would be between 200 and 300 Corvettes in Boonville on Tuesday morning.

From Boonville, they’ll drive east on Interstate 70, swing through Chesterfield and then drive down Interstate 55 to Cape Girardeau. In Cape Girardeau, the combined caravans will link up with groups coming up from Texas and Oklahoma. From there the thousands of Corvettes will drive on to the National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Mallory said.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White said the patrol was notified the caravan would be coming through on Tuesday, but they didn’t ask the patrol to help with anything. The patrol will be available if anybody needs anything, but otherwise won’t have a presence with the caravan, White said.