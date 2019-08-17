A Jackson County jury has convicted a Herrman, Missouri man in the 2017 murder of a 72-year-old man in his Independence home.

The jury on Thursday found Nathan Hendricks, 57, guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree burglary and robbery and two counts of armed criminal action in the death of William Domann. The trial started Tuesday, and the jury deliberated about four hours before its verdict.

Hendricks' sentencing is set for Sept. 20. Onelia Garcia, 34, and Xavier Otero, 33, both of Kansad City, Kan., also received the same charges as Hendricks, though prosecutors later upgraded them to first-degree murder. Garcia pleaded guilty three weeks ago to second-degree murder and the other charges, and he testified against Hendricks.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 6, and Otero is scheduled to go on trial Jan. 27.

On Oct. 30, 2017, police were sent to Domann's house on 43rd Street east of Crysler Avenue after a friend called to say Domann's door had been kicked in and Domann was not responding to verbal calls. According to court documents, officers found Domann in the bedroom, dead with gunshots to the head and arm. Zip ties and a smartphone were near his hands, and burn marks on his face indicated he was shot at close range.

Outside, a blood trail ran from the front porch around to the backyard and through the woods behind Domann's house to an office parking lot. Inside the house, a trail of blood apparently not from Domann ran from a bedroom to the front door. A DNA test showed blood samples from the kitchen, front porch and sidewalk all matched Otero.

According to court documents, Otero told police he and Garcia forced open Domann's front door, began to wrestle with Domann and at some point, Otero said, a gun went off and his leg “felt hot.” He then heard multiple shots, tried to get out of the house through a back sliding door but couldn't get it open, then ran out the front door and through the woods to the parking lot, where Hendricks and Garcia picked him up.

Otero told police he never shot his gun and that Garcia had his own gun. He said Garcia and Hendricks set up the crime and he only went along because he expected to get $10,000 out of it.

Hendricks' attorney, Molly Hastings, said she had argued that Hendricks undisputedly had not entered the victim's house nor was part of the actions in the house that resulted in Domann's death, only that he had picked up the other two defendants in his truck.