Concert planned at First Presbyterian

First Presbyterian Church, 100 N. Pleasant St., Independence, continues its summer music series at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Holmes Trio – Nick May on clarinet and saxophone, Zhaolin Wang on viola and Zhuoyue Xu on piano – will perform, as will the duo of Nick May on saxophone and Baker Purdon. Summer concerts are free and open to the public, with a suggested $10 of support musicians and cover administrative costs.

'Discern sacredness' at Stone Church service

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence is “Discern sacredness.” Judy Williams will be the presider and Greg Savage the speaker. Music will be provided by Marcia Pugh.

Stone Church is handicap accessible, and closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

Ice cream social at Sugar Creek UMC

Sugar Creek United Methodist Church, 415 N. Sterling Ave., will host its annual ice cream social 3-7 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5.

Lecture series set at Good Shepherd

William Stancil, a theology professor at Rockhurst University, will begin a series of four lectures Sunday at the Good Shepherd congregation of Community of Christ, 4341 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, during the 9:30 a.m. church school hour.

Stancil's series topic is the Bible and addresses such questions as the “lost books” of the Bible, how authoritative is the Bible for Christians today and how can one study the Bible more effectively. Later lectures are Aug. 25 and Sept. 8 and 15.

– Examiner staff