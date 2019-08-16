For 44 years, the Missouri River Festival of the Arts has been bringing classical music to Boonville’s Thespian Hall, and the three-night concert series is set to kick off again this Thursday.

Frank Thacher, who’s been organizing the festival for the past 13 years, said Thespian Hall is a big reason Boonville is able to draw talented artists from around the world for the Missouri River Festival of the Arts and the spring Big Muddy Folk Festival.

“The sound you get in there is just spectacular, and that’s why these artists like to come here and perform,” Thacher said.

Violinist David Halen, concertmaster of the Saint Louis Symphony Orchestra and the Aspen Music Festival, as well as the Missouri River festival’s artistic director, will start off the series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday with “The Strings Have It,” including the Schumann Piano Quartet and Trout Piano Quintet. The night will end with a musical tribute to Cathy Barton Para, who died this spring.

On Friday, the program “From Broadway to Boonville — With Love!” will feature soprano singer Cree Carrico and tenor singer Gregory Gerbrandt, accompanied by Michael Sakir on the piano, performing Broadway songs.

Saturday night caps the event with “Symphonic Splendor,” a full orchestra, entirely comprised of members of the Kansas City and St. Louis symphonies, and conducted by Ben Manis, will perform Beethoven’s “Symphony Number 3.” Pianist Tanya Gabrielian will perform Tschaikovsky’s “Piano Concerto Number 1.”

“We’ve got the perfect hall for it, and we’ve got one of the finest violinists in the United States as artistic director,” Thacher said. “Same thing goes with the Big Muddy Folk Festival, they bring in the best players from around the country. It’s just part of what makes Boonville a great place to live.”

Doors open for each concert at 7 p.m., with programs set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available, and are $75 for all three nights and $30 for individual nights, with proceeds going to the Friends of Historic Boonville. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Friends of Historic Boonville at (660) 882-7977.

The festival officially kicks off Wednesday at 6 p.m. with a reception at the Hain House, which will house a visual art presentation from Columbia-based Mike Seat through the entire weekend. The gallery will open at 6 p.m. each day, and there will be art available for sale, Thacher said.