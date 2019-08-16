The historic J. Huston Tavern in Arrow Rock is back to serving guests in its indoor dining rooms as it continues to recover from a May fire that destroyed the tavern’s kitchen and caused smoke damage to its dining rooms.

Since the kitchen burned May 17 in an overnight electrical fire in a small freezer unit, the tavern has been cooking out of a mobile kitchen and serving guests under a tent outside. Dining moved back inside last week after the smoke damage was cleared, Friends of Arrow Rock Executive Director Sandy Selby said. The tavern is also back to serving its famous fried chicken every day.

Built in 1834 by Arrow Rock settler Joseph Huston, Sr., the tavern is a centerpiece of the Arrow Rock State Historic Site — one of the oldest parks in the state system. It’s billed as the oldest continually-operating restaurant west of the Mississippi River, and is in its first year being managed under a partnership between the Friends of Arrow Rock and Missouri State Parks.

The outdoor seating was fine, but everyone is happy to be back serving guests inside, Selby said. Staff members used fans to keep patrons cool through the summer, but fear of the heat drove some people away, she said.

“I think if they had tried it, they might realize it was pretty comfortable, but we’re glad to be back inside,” Selby said. “People like sitting in that nice, historic building.”

The tavern is using one of the dining rooms as prep space, so seating inside will be limited for a few more weeks. Repairs to the indoor kitchen will likely take until next summer, so tavern cooks will be using the mobile kitchen for the foreseeable future, she said.

“We’re just so grateful the building is still standing that we’re fine with that,” she said.

Quick responses from the Saline County and Marshall fire departments and closed doors kept the fire from damaging much of the 19th-century portion of the building. Missouri State Parks owns the building, and it will pay for repairs and the mobile kitchen. Before the fire, the tavern had a successful first two months under its new management, bringing in 24 percent of what it made in all of 2018 in March and April, according to Missouri State Parks.

There has been less traffic since the fire, but the tavern’s patrons have been understanding and supportive, Selby said.

“We really could not have asked for a better response in the face of what was a really difficult summer for us,” she said.

