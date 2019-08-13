Recent MSHP arrests and accidents

According to crash reports from the The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) at 5:5 p.m., on Aug. 11, Garry Viswell, 60, Brookfield, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 at the 81 mile marker, three miles north of Pattonsburg when he hit the back of a 2013 Volvo Tractor driven by Elvis Hamzagic, 36, Des Moines, Iowa.

Viswell was not wearing a seatbelt and reported receiving moderate injuries after his 2016 Ford truck came to rest on the right side of the roadway. Hamzagic's vehicle stopped in the driving lane.

Online arrest records from the MSHP also show several area residents have recently been arrested for various crimes.

According to reports, Carol S. Fick, 55, Lathrop, was arrested at 12 a.m., on Aug. 9, in Clinton county for alleged misdemeanor DWI - drugs, misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain right half of the roadway. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail and held for 24 hours.

At 10:11 p.m., on Aug. 10, troopers reportedly arrested Joshua L. Brown, 34, Brunswick, in Chariton County for alleged possession of 10 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and for not wearing a seatbelt. he was taken to the Chariton County Jail and released, according to the MSHP arrest report.

Troops also arrested 20-year-old Trenton resident, Isiah Coon in Pettis County at 1:35 a.m., on Aug. 11, for a MSHP charge of alleged stealing - more than $750. He was taken to the Pettis County Jail and released after 24 hours.

Benjamin J. Nixdorf, 34, Hamilton, was arrested at 6:48 a.m., on Aug. 12 in Clinton County by troopers for alleged DWI, felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana. He was held for 24 hours in the Clinton County Jail.