QUINCY, Ill. - Vintage films and TV shows featuring 16 famous movie and TV stars will be screened during the Great River Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 3, to Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Quality Inn and Suites, 201 S. Third St., Quincy, Ill.

As movies and TV shows starring the celebrities are screened, the audience will have an opportunity to remember the stars in the peak of their careers. Nostalgia vendors also will attend.

The 16 featured actors will attend all three days of the festival, where they will host question-and-answer sessions, according to Mike Marx, organizer of the Hannibal Entertainment Group that is sponsoring the festival.

Marx originally planned to have the film festival in his native Hannibal but had to move it to Quincy because of scheduling difficulties.

Films will be screened from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 3 and 4, then from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. A special meet and greet will be offered for a fee on Thursday.

On Saturday night after the festival a banquet will be served at the Quincy Senior and Visitors Center.

Tickets will cost $20 each day or $45 for a weekend pass. For tickets or more details call Marx at 217-242-2505.

On Wednesday, prior to the public events, Marx said, “the first meet and greet” will be for the festival sponsors.

One highlight will be presenting a Lifetime Achievement Award to Terry Moore. Moore was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Come Back, Little Sheba” in 1952. She also starred in the movies, “Mighty Joe Young,” and “Peyton Place.”

The festival will include a salute to the late Cliff Edwards of Hannibal, who did the voice of Jiminy Cricket in “Pinocchio.”

Among the actors is Lynda Day George, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her role of Lisa Casey in “Mission Impossible.”

Three of the actors starred in “The Time Tunnel” series on TV, which Marx described as a cult classic that was aired only one season, 1966-67. They are James Darren, Robert Colbert and Lee Meriwether.

James Darren will be remembered as Moondoggie in “Gidget” movies and for his singing career, Marx said.

One celebrity, Roy Head, is a musician, and is currently in the entertainment news, Marx said, because his well-known song, “Treat Her Right,” is the theme song for the new movie, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” which is now showing at local theaters.

Also appearing will be Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in “The Addams Family,” Kim Lankford, who portrayed Ginger Ward on “Knot's Landing,” and Lana Wood, Natalie Wood's sister, who starred in the James Bond movie, “Diamonds Are Forever” and “Peyton Place.”

Fans of Westerns will enjoy meeting Clu Gulager, who was Sheriff Ryker on “The Virginian,” Buck Taylor of “Gunsmoke” and Patrick Wayne of “Shenandoah.”

One star turned actor after an athletic career. He is Fred Williamson, who was in “The Hammer” after his pro football career with the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. He played in the first Superbowl, Marx said.

Among the stars are Chris Noel of “Beach Ball” and other beach party movies in the 1960s, Spencer Garrett of “Public Enemies” and Tonya Walker of “General Hospital.”

One star who had formerly planned to participate can no longer do so, Marx said. He is Richard Thomas, (John Boy Walton), who will instead be playing Hubert Humphrey in the Broadway show, “The Great Society.”

