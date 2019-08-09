From Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 24, several downtown merchants will offer deals as a part of the Dog Days of Summer Sale.

Participating businesses will have specials and discounts during the week, and there will be sidewalk sales on the two Saturdays during Dog Days: Aug. 17 and 24.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are 14 businesses participating in the Dog Days sales: Gordon Jewelers, Family Shoe Store, Abigail’s Sweet Peas, Buygones, Boonville Store & Cafe, Derailed Coffee Bar & Cafe, Tullee’s, Stella’s Flowers & Gifts, Molly’s Jewelry Design and Repair, Factory Connection, Gramma Sophie’s, Celestial Body Natural Arts, MR dot PC Repair and Buerky’s BBQ.

The sale is organized by the Boonville Area Merchants Association, a group of about 30 local businesses. Several downtown businesses owners started the association last year because they felt there wasn’t enough being done to promote Main Street businesses, said Jason Bishop, owner of MR dot PC Repair and a member of the association.

The group’s focus has been organizing events downtown that draw more people to the commercial district, and inside its shops. The Lemonade Days in July was the most recent of those events.

Each of the association’s events will collect donations for a cause or group, Bishop said. During Dog Days, some businesses will donate a part of their proceeds to the Boonville Animal Shelter, while others will have collection jars to raise money for the shelter, he said. During Lemonade Days, the association collected money to help victims of flooding in Cooper and Howard Counties, he said.

After Dog Days, the association’s next event is Harvest Night on Thursday, Sept. 19, which will include art, food vendors and live music downtown. Harvest night will kick off monthly Third Thursday events put on by the merchants association.