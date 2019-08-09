A fatal crash early Friday morning involving a car and two tractor trailers shut down westbound Interstate 70 west of Boonville.

Around 3:30 a.m. Aaron Poindexter, 46, of Troy, crashed his car into the rear of a refrigerated tractor trailer driven by Kelvin Shepard, 35, of Wichita, Kansas, while both were driving westbound on I-70 near the Arrow Rock exit, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Poindexter then crossed over the median and crashed into a tractor trailer carrying mail in the eastbound lanes. The mail trailer exploded on impact, killing its driver, Dale Jorgenson, 65, of Smithton. Poindexter and Shepard were both taken to Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville to treat minor injuries, according to the patrol

Shepard’s trailer was carrying 39,000 pounds of pork, which spilled onto the highway, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White. The cleanup is extensive, White said. All lanes were back open around 10:30 a.m. Before then, traffic was being diverted at Exit 101, down Old Highway 40 to Exit 98.