A couple weeks ago, Scott and Jessica Shuffield lost their large tree in the front yard when a microburst storm that came through Bunceton. By the following day, the tree was cut up and removed with a new tree planted to replace it. Along with a neatly-cut lawn and beautiful flowers lining the garage and front porch, the Shuffield's were selected to receive the "Yard of the Month" award.

Bunceton Inter Tribal Pow-Wow will hold its fifth annual Pow-Wow on Oct. 5 and 6 at the Cooper County Fairgrounds in Boonville. For information, please contact Pam Arth at 660-621-2506 or Nick Schmitt at 660-672-9946.

Emily Breece, Alexia Hein, Emma Knipp, Ava Marcum and Carly Rains spent July 29 through Aug. 4 at church camp. They said they had a great time and thanked everyone for making their time at camp possible and for the rides to camp and back home.

Zion Lutheran Church hosted their 35th Annual Hog and Chicken Roast on Aug 4. Chicken leg quarters, ham, a variety of vegetables, salads, pies, and cakes were served. Along with the meal, the Ladies' Aid raffled a quilt made by them. It was mentioned that this would be the last quilt to be raffled by them. There was also a Country Store where a variety of produce from gardens, hand-embroidered tea towels, homemade baked goods and locally made cheese and eggs were just a few of the many goods offered for sale.

Addison Ray was nominated to play in the MO/KAN All State Games Aug. 4 at Olathe, Kansas. She had a great time and gained more experience in softball. She represented Central Missouri well.

Reminder: The Back to School Ice Cream Social is 1-2:30 p.m. August 11 at Bunceton School. Hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream and school supplies are on the menu. Parents must accompany their children to receive school supplies and registration forms.