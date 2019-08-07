The City of Pilot Grove is locking up its three dumpsters because people from outside the city limits have been overloading them.

The dumpsters are meant for people inside the city limits to use if they had extra trash or a smelly trash bag they wanted to get rid of before trash pick up day, said Mayor Dennis Knipp.

The city’s two dumpsters at the city recycling center will be chained and locked as soon as possible after they’re emptied on Wednesday. The Pilot Grove City Council approved closing them in a 4-0 vote on Monday. The dumpster at Lion’s Park has already been closed for three weeks, Knipp said. The city hasn’t decided yet if it’s going to get rid of the dumpsters entirely, he said.

People living outside the city limits had been coming in to dump their trash, said Knipp. They were overloading the dumpsters and leaving trash on the ground, he said. The city has put out warnings on Facebook and in utility bills, but it was still becoming too big of a mess, said Knipp.

Pilot Grove has a city-wide trash pick up for its residents, who pay for the service along with their water and sewer bills, he said. Each resident is allowed to put out one large item along with their regular trash each week, he said.