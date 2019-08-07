Construction workers on Wednesday were completing final touches on the new Center for Missouri Studies, readying it for Saturday's public grand opening.

The 76,700-square-foot building at 605 Elm St. is the new home of the State Historical Society of Missouri. It cost $35 million. Founded in 1898 by the Missouri Press Association, the society was established as a trustee of the state's history in 1899 and has been supported by state funding since 1901.

Since 1915, the society has been housed in the bottom floor of Ellis Library on the University of Missouri campus in a space about one-third the size of the new center.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place in April 2017. Construction has moved swiftly since then.

The grand opening is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be remarks from dignitaries, including UM System President Mun Choi, during a dedication outside the Elm Street entrance. There will be music and light refreshments during the open house following the dedication.

Gerald Hirsch, senior associate executive director, provided the Tribune a look around the new building on Wednesday morning.

Hirsch said the large lobby is meant to be a welcoming area. It has two entrances, north and south, emblematic of its connection to academics and the public, he said.

"We consider the one front door facing the campus and the other front door facing the community," Hirsch said.

A feature of the lobby is a curving, grand staircase made of Missouri white oak. The curving design of the staircase was inspired by the curves in Thomas Hart Benton paintings, Hirsch said.

The oak is also featured on the walls of the auditorium. Other materials used in construction include Aux Vases limestone from St. Genevieve and pewter mist limestone.

"There's quite a bit of natural glass in the building to bring in that natural light," Hirsch said.

The building will become certified in Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design for its energy-efficiency measures including the lighting, the heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system, and locally-sourced building materials, Hirsch said.

On the first floor is a 3,397-square-foot auditorium.

"This is the first time we'll be able to host our own events," Hirsch said.

There will be lectures, music performances and films. A glass wall opens into the lobby for seating for up to 250 people.

There's a 7,551-square-foot library on the first floor.

"The library is one of the grander rooms in the Center for Missouri Studies," Hirsch said.

It was meant to capture the grandeur of Missouri history, he said.

"The large bookshelves give it an old library feel," Hirsch said.

Researchers in the library can research genealogy and Missouri history through books, maps, letters and diaries, and newspapers.

"We have 58,000 reels of newspapers on microfilm," Hirsch said, representing part or all of the pages published by 3,800 different Missouri newspapers printed since 1808.

The art gallery on the first floor is about three times as large as the gallery in the Ellis Library location, Hirsch said. The works of famous Missouri artists Thomas Hart Benton and George Caleb Bingham will be on display almost constantly, but there would also be rotating special exhibits throughout the year.

A specialty art mover was hired to move the art to its new location over several weeks, starting with Bingham's "Order No. 11."

Greig Thompson, art collections manager, demonstrated the new art storage system. Framed paintings are stored on screen walls on wheels that can be easily accessed.

"It gives us a very compact way of storing the art work," Thompson said. "It's also a very safe way to store the art work."

He called it an "enormous improvement" over the storage method at its previous location. Staff risked damaging the art anytime something was retrieved.

"It's much, much safer for the art," he said.

The second floor includes the "stacks," a 130,000-square-foot compact storage system. It contains 30,000 linear feet material, including manuscripts, World War I letters and Civil War diaries, business records, church records and other non-public records. If only one copy exists of a book or manuscript in its collection, Hirsch said it is located there.

There are two classrooms on the second floor, plus a board room.

"We are planning on working with the university and with school groups," Hirsch said.

The society has been limited in its public offerings until now.

"We have a new focus on our outreach efforts," Hirsch said.

On the third floor are administrative offices and space for interns.

Because not everyone can travel to Columbia, Hirsch said many lectures and events offered by the Center for Missouri Studies will be live-streamed.

