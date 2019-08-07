Garrett Jackson will be the “Featured Artist of the Month” for August 17th, 2019. The Lake Area Fine Art Academy & Galleria will host an Open House (Meet & Greet the Artist) in his honor Saturday, August 3rd from 10:00 am - 2:00 pm. Garrett Jackson, is a Lake Ozark based artist painting in acrylics and spray enamels. His inspiration lies deeply entangled in street art and comic pop art such as the works of Lichtenstein, Andy Warhol, street artists “Saber” and “Os Gemos”. However, his inspirations are rooted in social enigmas and the difficult life experiences people face in day to day real life. Garrett has been actively teaching in the Arts since 2011 and is an accomplished muralist as well as a graphic designer. Garrett currently resides in the Lake Ozark area with his lovely wife Lauren, their three beautiful children Gunner, Granger, and Sage. “My work is a personal snapshot of emotions and thoughts that I transfer to the canvas, eternally captured for my children and others to enjoy.