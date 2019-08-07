A Missouri State Highway Patrol helicopter was looking for a motorcyclist who fled a traffic stop Wednesday morning. The suspect is not considered a danger to the public, according to Boonville Police.

Early Wednesday afternoon, the man had not been located, but Boonville Assistant Police Chief Randy Ayers said they had a good idea of who they were looking for. The man isn’t considered a danger to the public, he’s just running, Ayers said.

A Boonville Police officer tried to stop the motorcycle for speeding, and the driver sped away. The officer followed the motorcycle for about a block before ending the pursuit, Ayers said. He didn’t immediately know the exact time or location of the attempted traffic stop.

Later, someone reported a motorcycle on the side of the road outside of city limits on Santa Fe Road, Ayers said. The patrol sent a helicopter to help search for the man around the west side of Boonville, according to Highway Patrol Sgt. Scott White.