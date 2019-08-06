State Fair Community College offers eligible adults the new Missouri Department of Higher Education (MDHE) Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant, a financial aid program that began in August.

Governor Mike Parson established this financial assistance program when he signed Senate Bill 68 in July. The purpose of the program is to help Missouri reach its educational goal of 60 percent of working-age adults having a high quality certificate or degree by 2025. Fast Track increases access to financial resources and encourages eligible adults to pursue a certificate, degree or industry-recognized credential in an area designated as high need.

The Coordinating Board of Higher Education has designated more than 635 program areas as eligible for Fast Track funds. SFCC offers 33 of these designated programs in fields such as accounting, agriculture, automotive technology, business management, computer information systems, construction management, criminal justice, health sciences, education, electrical maintenance, machine tool, welding, marine technology and welding.

Fast Track funds, when combined with other governmental financial aid, will ensure that a participant’s tuition and fees are fully covered. In other words, grant awards will be used for any remaining tuition and fee costs not covered by other state and federal student aid programs. Individuals who receive other aid covering the full tuition and fees may be eligible for an award of up to $500 to cover other education-related expenses.

Eligibility is based on a number of factors such as age, residency, education level and income. Go to sfccmo.edu/fasttrack to view the requirements. For information on how to apply at SFCC, contact Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833 or email admissions@sfccmo.edu. Fall semester begins Aug. 19; enrollment closes at 11:59 p.m. Aug. 18.