Each week this summer the Express Eight will feature the upcoming Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square group.

Friday’s show features No Apology, which will perform at 7 p.m. on the Adair County Courthouse lawn. The concert will be moved inside WrongDaddy’s in the event of inclement weather.

Here is our Q&A with Leon Shears of No Apology.

How did your band get started?

We have all been friends for a long time and decided to put a group together.

Your music is described as old style country. What does that mean?

We will be playing older country from the ‘50s, ‘60s and some ‘70s. We actually play a lot of different kinds of music but on that particular night we will be a classic country band.

Your band has an interesting name. What is the story behind it?

We like to play a lot of different kinds of music. People always try to place us in one genre. We play lots of styles and we offer “No Apology” for not fitting the same mold every time you see us.



What do you enjoy about performing?

Meeting new people and seeing old friends.

What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

We love performing. The challenging part is moving all the equipment it takes.

When did you personally get started in music?

At the age of 10. Every member of our band has been a lifelong musician.

When you aren't working on music, what else keeps you busy?

We all have jobs of some sort. I personally farm.

Any message you'd like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

Come see No Apology for some good music!



