'Cool Treats and Hot Beats' at First Christian

Independence First Christian Church, 125 S. Pleasant St., invites the community to “Cool Treats and Hot Beats,” an ice cream social that will be 2-4 p.m. Saturday on the north lawn. Ice cream and entertainment will be provided. For more information contact the church at 816-252-6100 or fccindepmo.org.

'Practice generosity' at Stone Church

The theme for Sunday's service at Stone Church Community of Christ, 1012 W. Lexington Ave., Independence is “Practice generosity.” Arthur Butler will be the presider and Jane Gardner the speaker. Music will be provided by Barbara Fears.

Stone Church is handicap accessible, and closed captioning will be provided for the hearing impaired. For more information, call 816-254-2211 or visit www.stone-church.org.

Talk for seniors and caretakers at Ascension Lutheran

Ascension Lutheran Church, 4900 Blue Ridge Blvd., Kansas City will host a presentation for seniors and care takers 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Aug. 10. The topic will be “Healthy graying: help in making decisions and organizing a support system.” Lunch will be provided. Call 816-914-3352 for more information.

