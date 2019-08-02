Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters in both Boonville and Blackwater will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote on special ballot issues.

In Boonville, voters will decide whether to approve a 7/8-cent sales tax that would expire after 5 years and raise $6 million for the city to renovate two buildings and add parking to the Kemper campus.

If voters approve the tax, Johnson Field House, which the YMCA rents from the city, and Academic Hall next door would be renovated and connected to give the YMCA more space and allow it to meet state child care standards. The city would also build a parking lot behind the Library Learning Center, where K Barracks currently stands, to allow the Boonslick Regional Library to move into the center from its current Main Street location.

In Blackwater, voters will decide whether to hold municipal elections when there is only one candidate running for each position on the ballot. If voters decide not to hold those elections, they would have to vote to reaffirm that decision every six years.

You can read more about the Boonville ballot issue on the Boonville Daily News website or in the Wednesday, July 24 issue of the paper. More information about the Blackwater ballot issue is available online and in the Wednesday, July 31 issue.

Election Day

Polls in Boonville and Blackwater will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Doors won’t open until 6 a.m., and anyone at the polling location before 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote even if they are standing in line past 7 p.m., said Cooper County Clerk Sarah Herman.

For Blackwater voters, the Depot Community Center at 206 Railroad Ave. is the polling location. There are four polling locations in Boonville, one for each ward:

Ward 1: Cooper County Courthouse, 200 Main St.

Ward 2: Nelson Memorial United Methodist Church, 407 E. Spring St.

Ward 3: Knights of Columbus Hall, 1515 Radio Hill Rd.

Ward 4: Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1001 Immanuel Dr.

If you’re unsure where to vote, you can check the Missouri Voter Outreach Center on the Secretary of State’s website, or contact the Cooper County Clerk’s office at 660-882-2114.

In-person absentee voting is also open at the clerk’s office through Monday. The office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. It will also be open on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

Anyone with a disability who requires curb-side voting should call the clerk’s office at 660-882-2114 to arrange it.

Missouri state law requires identification to vote. Missouri driver’s licenses or non-driver’s licenses, I.D.s from Missouri universities, colleges and vocational or technical schools, passports and military I.D.s are all acceptable. Voters can also use their voter registration card, utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, government check and any other government document showing their name and address.

Anyone without a photo I.D. can cast a provisional ballot. The ballot will be counted if the voter comes back later with a photo I.D., or if the signature on the ballot matches the signature in the voter registry. Anyone who needs an I.D. for voting, or has any questions about the I.D. law, should contact the Missouri Secretary of State’s office at (866) 868-3245.