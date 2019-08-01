Crews will start milling off existing asphalt and laying new asphalt around 7 p.m. to avoid disrupting the heaviest traffic. They should be done before morning traffic.

Drivers could see some congestion as the city has Main Street paved between Locust Street and Ashley Road over Thursday night.

Capital Paving and Construction was originally set to pave the three-block section of Main Street on Wednesday night, but the project was pushed back to Thursday night due to rain, according to a news release from Public Works Director M.L. Cauthon.

Crews will start milling off existing asphalt and laying new asphalt around 7 p.m. to avoid disrupting the heaviest traffic, said Public Works Director M.L. Cauthon.

Capital will keep one lane open for as long as possible to try to limit the disruption to Casey's General Store, but the road will be completely closed at times, said Cauthon. Drivers should be able to easily avoid the construction by taking Sixth or Fourth streets around the work zone.

The paving operation should be a one-night project, Cauthon said. The city has paved all of Main Street in one night before, so it should be able to finish the three-block stretch before morning traffic, he said. Another contractor will come back to do painting and striping during the work day later on.

The project is funded partly by a grant from the Federal Highway Administration's Surface Transportation Program, Cauthon said.