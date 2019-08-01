Barbara Bauer and her husband, George, retired to the lake area in Sunrise Beach five years ago. Her new yard included a lovely swimming pool, beautiful patio area and rock on the side of the house.

Barbara Bauer and her husband, George, retired to the lake area in Sunrise Beach five years ago. Her new yard included a lovely swimming pool, beautiful patio area and rock on the side of the house. After a a few years, she began to miss working outside in the garden. So they decided to get rid of the rock and start a new garden which has grown over the past five years into a beautiful addition to their property.

Barbara has flowers for all three growing seasons, so there is something blooming all the time. Not knowing what would grow well for her because there was such poor rocky soil and the space was under tall trees, she basically followed the shade line of the yard, and with the help of her husband and three raised beds, her love for gardening began again.

Now her garden has expanded and covers the whole area on one side of their house. And having the yard fenced in also protects her flowers from deer - most of the time!. The garden is filled with colorful flowers such as several varieties of lilies and roses blooming in many colors, liatra, hibiscus, ajuga, coleus, astilbes, butterfly bushes, large leafy elephant ears, and ferns as a background. Barbara especially loves caladiums which are easy to care for and brighten up the garden space. She truly has a green thumb for raising these plants. And when a plant doesn’t work in the garden, she doesn’t worry; she simply finds another plant to take its place. We are proud to have the Bauers as recipients of the Lake Bloomers Yard of Merit.

