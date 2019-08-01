Helping students get ready for the upcoming school year will get a boost from the Camden County Child Advocacy Council. Community Foundation of the Lake, Lake Ozark Rotary, the Trover Foundation and DayBreak Rotary.

Helping students get ready for the upcoming school year will get a boost from the Camden County Child Advocacy Council. Community Foundation of the Lake, Lake Ozark Rotary, the Trover Foundation and DayBreak Rotary.

On Aug. 2 from 2:00pm to 7:00 pm, parents needing assistance with back to school supplies can go to the Camdenton High School for the annual Back to School Fair hosted by the CCCAC. The fair is open to families with children from Pre-K to 12th grade from Camdenton, Climax Springs, Macks Creek and Stoutland school districts.

Parents are required to attend and must provide identification and proof of residency to participate in the event. Vouchers that can be redeemed will be provided as well as basic supplies.

The CCCAC holds the school fair every August for families with limited resources who are in need of backpacks and other school supplies. Eligible families also receive a $10 voucher for supplies redeemable at WalMart. The CCCAC does require students to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Department employees are also getting in on back to school excitement. The department will be assisting local schools with supplies this year.

The Camden County Sheriff's Employees Association will be distributing composition books, glue sticks and crayon sets to the Stoutland, Climax Springs and Hurricane Deck schools. This will occur over the next few weeks at local events. The funds used were donations by sheriffs employees to give back to the community.

As your still trying to grab those last few hours on the boat, it’s hard to think about shopping for school clothes for the kids. But with the tax holiday shopping event approaching for the state, we are kind of forced to get off the water, and take care of business. The area is hosting quite a few Back to School fairs, and we will show you where to go to get ready.

Camdenton- Back To School Fair

Friday Aug 2nd 2pm-7pm

Camdenton High School

662 Laker Pride Road, Camdenton

The Miller County Health Department in Tuscumbia will be working with area wide Back To School fairs and open houses over August.

Friday, August 2nd Eldon Elementary School Pack A Bag

Eldon Community Center

309 E 2nd Street, Eldon

10:00am-12:00pm

Callie Ewers, MCHD Public Health Manager, shares that they will be attending these events with an information table: School of the Osage Open House Wednesday, August 7th

Eldon Junior HIgh School Open House

Tuesday, August 13th 5-6:30pm

The Morgan County Caring for Kids Coalition, a non-profit group, is hosting its annual back-to-school health fair beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Morgan County R-II High School in Versailles.

Parents with the last name beginning K through R are scheduled to bring their children 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Parents with the last name beginning S through Z are scheduled to bring their children 10:30 a.m. to noon.

Parents with the last name beginning A through E are scheduled to bring their children noon to 1:30 p.m.

Parents with the last name beginning F through J are scheduled to bring their children 1:30 to 3 p.m.

The health fair focuses on school readiness through critical health screenings, enabling families to address health issues that might affect their children’s school attendance.

The fair is for all children who live in or attend school in Morgan County: This area includes, Laurie, Gravois Mills, Versailles, Stover school districts, as well as those living around the lake area. Rocky Mount, and Barnett fall into parts of Morgan County. Public, private, and parochial schools, home-schoolers and Head Start, preschool through high school are welcome.

The fair provides health screening and school supplies at no charge to the students, regardless of income.

Each student also receives a pair of shoes, fitted for the child. Hygiene items will also be distributed this year, as long as supplies last.

Any child who is pre-registered and who participates in the health screening receives a backpack containing school supplies their school, grade level, and teacher require.

NO late registrations will be accepted this year. At this year’s fair, many family-oriented organizations will feature information and services booths.

Children will be screened for hearing needs, dental problems, lice, height and weight, scoliosis, dyslexia, blood-pressure, heart rates, and visual acuity. If the child normally wears glasses, or hearing aids, they should wear them to the fair. Immunization records will be checked for compliance with school requirements, but no immunizations will be offered at the fair. Free haircuts also will be offered for any student who does not have head lice. Screenings are completed by an all-volunteer group of nurses, physicians, practitioners, dental assistants, school personnel, community members,