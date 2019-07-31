As you scroll through your Facebook feed, you see a friend has shared a “Silver Alert” for a person missing in the area. The accompanying text usually states that the person missing is elderly and has a dementia disease – usually Alzheimer’s. You might share the information, but if the person isn’t from your area, you likely scroll past. Even if you share the post, you probably don’t give the alert much thought. In later posts, you might see an update that the person has been found unharmed or, sadly, that the person was found dead. You give a brief “oh, that’s too bad” and you keep scrolling.

For caregivers and relatives of persons with dementia, a “Silver Alert” brings a mix of emotions bubbling to the surface. For caregivers familiar with the dangers of wandering, the alert is a reminder of what can happen when a person with dementia may not remember his or her name or address, and can become disoriented, even in familiar places.

Joy North is all too familiar with Silver Alerts. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2018 started as a normal day for the North family. Jim North has Alzheimer’s disease and his wife, Joy, cares for him at their southern Boone County home.

Joy was coping the best she could as Jim’s inevitable decline created difficulties keeping him safe on their rural property. He liked to be outside with Bella, his yellow lab and constant shadow; wherever Jim went, Bella was there. Joy had already made modifications to the property to help contain Jim’s wandering and had a location tracker on his phone.

Late in the afternoon, Jim went outside with Bella and began a trek that would result in many hours of anxiety, fear and stress for his family, friends and search and rescue personnel.

At first Joy wasn’t concerned when she didn’t see Jim in the large yard area of their home. She knew that Bella was with him so when she pulled out her phone to check his location, she expected to find him just out of eyesight. It was then she realized that Jim didn’t have his phone. Jim knew the farm well but his dementia had progressed so much that his ability to think rationally was poor on most days.

After looking for Jim and Bella for a few minutes in the immediate area, Joy called 911, family and neighbors. County search and rescue teams were notified and a Silver Alert was issued. Boone County responders have training in dementia wandering behaviors, and the Greater Missouri Alzheimer’s Association had provided training as part of ongoing education efforts. The searchers knew that 94 percent of people who wander are found within 1.5 miles of where they disappeared.

Joy provided a recent photo of Jim, details of what he was wearing and because she knew that Bella would never leave Jim’s side, she included details on Bella and her behaviors.

As search efforts continued, Joy tried to be calm, knowing that the people searching for Jim knew what they were doing. Several of the searchers were close friends, and she knew that Jim might respond to their voices.

The statistics for the fate of dementia wanderers are grim. Of those found within 12 hours, 93 percent survive. Of those lost more than 24 hours, only a third survive. Of those lost more than 72 hours, only 20 percent survive.

Hours passed and dusk was coming fast. There was no sign of Jim or Bella. Search helicopters reported no sightings and rescuers had searched in a guided pattern, covering large amounts of ground, tree cover and shrub filled areas.

At 2 a.m., search efforts were halted as searchers were exhausted. While searchers were reluctant to stop, they knew they had to wait for dawn. Two EMTs were family friends so they stayed at the North house with other family and friends, waiting for dawn.

At 6 a.m., after being missing for 12 hours, searchers found Bella – or she found them – and she led them to Jim. He was tired, cold, a bit scratched up and within a mile of home. EMTs checked Jim and transported him to the hospital for a thorough checkup.

Jim is home, safe and without any memory of the “big search”. Joy and her family made changes to the backyard, making it more secure for him. The changes to the yard allow him to be outside with Bella but without access to exits except through the house where the doors and windows are secured.

There are steps caregivers can take to help prevent their loved ones from wandering. These include sticking to routines and avoiding busy places that are confusing or can cause disorientation. Changes to the home also help, such as setting alarms when a door or window is opened and keeping car keys out of sight.

Caregivers can learn more about wandering, how to prevent it and what to do if a loved one wanders at the Alzheimer’s Association website (alz.org) or by calling the Alzheimer’s Association 800-272-3900.

Amelia Cottle is an Alzheimer’s advocate in the Columbia area.