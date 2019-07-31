Text Drive2 to 44321 to donate for families in need.

The Boonville FFA Chapter will participate in the Missouri FFA Food Insecurity Day on Aug. 13 at the Missouri State Fair. Boonville FFA Chapter members will join 750 FFA members and agricultural leaders from around the state to pack more than 100,000 meals to feed Missouri children and families in need.

“The last line of the FFA motto states ‘Living to Serve,’ said Brenden Kleiboeker, Missouri State FFA president. “FFA members far and wide strive to live a life of service each and every day. One way we do this is through FFA Food Insecurity Service Day at the Missouri State Fair. In its third year, the day provides a way for students to see their service in action as they pack more than 100,000 meals for food insecure children in our state.”

The FFA Food Insecurity Service Day is a component of the 2019 Drive to Feed Kids campaign, which focuses on kids feeding kids. Missouri Farmers Care, in partnership with Brownfield Ag News, Bayer, Missouri State Fair, Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri FFA Association, have partnered to address the statistic that 1 in 5 Missouri children regularly face hunger. The goal of this collaboration is to fill the void by securing funds and food that will provide nourishment for food insecure Missouri youth.

“We continue to see food insecurity increase in rural areas,” said Gary Marshall, Missouri Farmers Care chairman. “Through the Drive to Feed Kids, we have the opportunity to raise awareness, while showcasing the tremendous work of farmers and ranchers who leverage science, technology, their expertise and natural resources to provide food for a growing world."

Missouri Farmers Care Food Drive will also be Aug. 13 at the Missouri State Fair. Fairgoers can participate by bringing two or more canned food items to the Centennial Gate and receive discounted $2 fair admission.

Missouri Farmers Care encourages companies and individuals to support their local FFA chapter in this mission. Join Missouri agriculture in highlighting the positive impacts of agriculture while ensuring kids have the nutrition they need to succeed. If you would like to partner with MFC to benefit the Drive to Feed Kids, contact Ashley McCarty, MFC executive director, at ashley@mofarmerscare.com. Individual donations can be made at mofarmerscare.com/drive or by texting "Drive2" to 44321. All proceeds will be dedicated to Feeding Missouri's network of food banks which work across the state to alleviate childhood hunger.