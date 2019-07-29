Sunday morning church service was held July 21 in the dining room. In the afternoon, veterans watched the Cardinal baseball game and played manipulation.

The Vietnam War discussion group met the morning of July 22, with Nakole Wooley facilitating. In the afternoon, Tammy Joplin provided entertainment. She is the sister of the late Janis Joplin. Special care veterans also listened to music with Ginny Raney.

Many veterans sat outside on the front porch to take in the sunny weather last Tuesday. In the afternoon, a hi/low card game was played. Special care veterans enjoyed candy bar bingo and baking. Later in the evening, a group of veterans attended the concert in the park.

On Wednesday morning, art class was held. Veterans celebrating birthdays in the month of July were either treated to lunch at Diner 54. Pastor Iman held bible study in the chapel directly after lunch. In the afternoon, a bingo game was played and the veteran salute of the month was held.

Thursday morning, veterans enjoyed bingo. This was sponsored by Chuck & Betty Ball in memory of their son, Danny Ball. Later in the morning a group of volunteers and veterans enjoyed a pool game and socializing. In the afternoon, a group of veterans went shopping at Wal-Mart. Special care veterans enjoyed devotions by Janice Kleinsorge and her dog, Sparkle.

Friday morning, a group of veterans took a trip to Amish country. In the afternoon, a poker tournament was held. Special care veterans enjoyed chair yoga and bingo.

Saturday morning, a game of manipulation was played. In the afternoon, music was provided by Herman Hall. Special care veterans also enjoyed outdoor time.

For additional information, regarding healthcare needs at the facility, you can contact, Patrick Stevenson, DON at (573) 581-1088 ext. 1283. For information on volunteering, you can contact Kathy Winkelman, Supervisor of Volunteer Service at (573) 581-1088, ext. 1286.

SPOTLIGHT

The 20th Annual Scramble for Freedom Golf Tournament will be held 9 .m. Aug. 10. There are still team openings. Call Kathy Winkelman at (573) 581-1088, ext. 1286 for more information.