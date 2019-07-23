Jacob Okullo, 40, of Olathe, Kansas, struck the back of the SUV driven by Travis Humphrey, 31, of Springfield, near the 106 mile marker while driving westbound in Cooper County.

A one-year old sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital after a two-car crash Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Cooper County.

Jacob Okullo, 40, of Olathe, Kansas, struck the back of the SUV driven by Travis Humphrey, 31, of Springfield, near the 106 mile marker while driving westbound in Cooper County. Humphrey’s one-year-old son sustained minor injuries and was taken to Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a safety device, according to the patrol.