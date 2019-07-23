More than 30 descendants of Warren K. and Ada V. (Todd) Smith gathered together July 14 in Lone Elm for the Smith family reunion. Those attending were from Bunceton, Lone Elm, Boonville, New Franklin, Rocheport, Columbia, Marshall, Miami, Tipton, and Pilot Grove. Youngest attending was Brynn Buck. "Most mature" was Doris Hayes. Plans were made to meet again in July 2020 for the next reunion.

The Bunceton Garden Tractor Association had some members participate in Tipton's Towne Square Days tractor pull on July 18, before the Cooper County Youth Fair on July 25.

Residents of the Bunceton and Lone Elm communities mourn the death of Lee Widner. He was a Vietnam Army veteran and enjoyed hunting big game. He will be missed by his family and many friends. Visitation was held July 19 at Howard Funeral Home and the funeral July 20 at Zion Lutheran Activity Center.

The summer ball association of Bunceton held an end of season picnic July 20 at Castlewood Park in Bunceton.

After school care this year will provide Title I tutoring, age appropriate engaging activities, enrichment activities and programs, social engagement and free snacks. There will be a charge of ten dollars per week for this care which will be daily from 3-4:30 p.m. during the months of September, October, November, December, January, February, March and April. Parents are to pick up their child/children by 4:30 p.m. If parents are late picking up their child, there will be a $5 charge for every 15 minutes after 4:30 p.m. which is to be paid that day to the teacher in charge. There are various plans available for paying for this care. Exceptions will be those Dragon students who are referred by Title I tutoring to enhance math and/or reading skills. Parents will be notified when students are referred for tutoring. For more information, please contact Bunceton School at 660-427-5415.

Last year, Cooper County R-IV School in Bunceton began a four-year-old preschool class. This year, three-year-old children will be able to attend preschool at Bunceton, too. The cost will be $250 per month unless you meet state qualifications. Then the cost will be $50 a month. The cost will include breakfast and lunch.